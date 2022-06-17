Highway 166 East closed in both directions at Bull Canyon due to brush fire

NIPOMO, Calif. – Highway 166 East was closed in both directions due to a 16-acre brush fire that broke out just outside of Nipomo on Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

Cal Fire said there is 0% containment of the grass fire as of 1:46 p.m., but firefighters are effectively slowing the fire's rate of progression.

UPDATE WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters at scene with #CanyonIC South East of Nipomo off HWY 166 and Bull Canyon Rd. Currently 16 acres of grass, 0% containment firefighters effectively slowing the fires rate of progression. #CanyonFire22 cause is under investigation. #CountyofSlo pic.twitter.com/676luuWcmz — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 17, 2022

The fire was reported just after 12:20 p.m. on Friday on Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road and was deemed the Canyon Incident by Cal Fire. The California Highway Patrol reported that power lines were in the direct line of fire and that PG&E was being notified.

The fire broke out near an avocado orchard, and there will be "numerous fire vehicles" in the area, according to the CHP.

Dave Alley / KEYT

No structures were threatened, Cal Fire confirmed to News Channel 3-12.

Teams were shutting down the lanes by 1 p.m. as the fire started to cross the roadway at Bull Canyon Road and Highway 166, according to the CHP.

Crews will be getting support from air tankers dropping water, according to the CHP.

Dave Alley / KEYT

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.