Lompoc firefighters evacuate residence, rescue small pets in early morning structure fire

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc firefighters rescued several small pets and evacuated a triplex while dousing an early morning structure fire on Tuesday, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of North M Street around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and found an active fire with possible extension to the attic upon arrival, according to Battalion Chief Dena Paschke.

Occupants were immediately evacuated from the triplex and crews made an aggressive attack to stabilize the incident, Paschke said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a limited portion of the building, and the fire was knocked down in less than nine minutes.

Because the fire had extended into the common attic, crews performed ventilation on the roof and performed extensive salvage and overhaul to minimize the impact on the occupants, Paschke said.

Paschke said that several small birds were rescued, and a total of six adults, three children, and five dogs were displaced due to the smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.