Orcutt Union School District teacher awarded Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An Orcutt Union School District teacher was honored as the 2023 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year by the Santa Barbara Education Office on Thursday afternoon.

Joanna Hendrix, a teacher at Ralph Dunlap School, teaches students who are deaf and hard of hearing and the school district said that she is very deserving of the award. The district also said that Hendrix is known for planning many exciting learning experiences for her students.

Hendrix was honored at the regular County Board of Education meeting at the county education office.