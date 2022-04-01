Charges filed against teenager accused of February murder in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office on Friday filed charges against the teenager who shot and killed a 37-year-old Lompoc man in February.

Jorge Solis Tafoya, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday for shooting and killing Maurilio De La Cruz on Feb. 19.

Responding officers found De La Cruz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tafoya was charged with a felony count of murder and an enhancement for intentionally and personally using a firearm, according to the DA's Office.

He is set for arraignment in the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on April 4.