Teenager arrested for gang-related shooting in Santa Maria pleas not guilty

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Irvin Yair Gabino-Perez, the Santa Maria teenager who was arrested on Tuesday for a gang-related shooting in which a pregnant woman was caught in the crossfire, pled not guilty in Santa Maria court on Thursday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The felony complaint charges Gabino-Perez, 18, with the charges of carrying a loaded handgun without proper registration and having a concealed firearm.

Gabino-Perez was arrested for the March 12 shooting of a 32-year-old pregnant woman who was caught in the crossfire between an exchange of gunfire between rival gangs in the area of Fesler Street and N. Benwiley Avenue.

Officers found evidence associated with an exchange of gunfire between gangs, and Gabino-Perez was determined to be one of the individuals involved in the shooting.

The woman who was shot had no known gang affiliation, and were just caught in the crossfire.

She and her unborn child were treated at a nearby hospital and were expected to survive, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.