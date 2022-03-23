Santa Maria teenager arrested for March 12 gang-related shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police detectives on Tuesday arrested a Santa Maria teenager for a gang-related shooting of a pregnant woman that occurred earlier this month, according to the police department.

Irvin Yair Gabino-Perez, 18, was arrested around 5 p.m. Tuesday for the March 12 shooting of a 32-year-old pregnant woman who was caught in the crossfire between "an exchange of gunfire" between rival gangs, according to the police department.

The police department received reports of a shooting in the area of Fesler Street and N. Benwiley Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 12, according to the police department.

The caller said that he and his wife were driving in the area and were stopped at a stop sign when they heard a gunshot nearby, and then reported that his pregnant wife had been hit by gunfire, the police department said.

Responding officers immediately began an investigation into the shooting and found physical evidence associated with an exchange of gunfire between rival gangs, the department said.

While the shooting was determined to be gang-related, the woman and her husband had no known gang affiliation and were simply caught in the crossfire, it added.

A patrol officer who had been in the area at the time of the shooting said that he did not hear the shooting, but saw an individual running away from the general location.

The officer followed the individual until he disappeared into a home, but did not believe he had cause to detain the person, according to the department.

The officer was able to capture the suspect's actions on the patrol car's video system.

Detectives assigned to the case determined that Gabino-Perez was one of the individuals involved in the shooting, and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for weapons-related charges.

The woman and her unborn child who were shot were treated at a nearby hospital and were expected to survive the injury, the department said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Andy Magallon at 805-928-3781 ext. 2164.