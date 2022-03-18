Caitlin Miller named new CEO of Santa Maria Fairpark

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Caitlin Miller, a Righetti High School and Cal Poly alum, was appointed as the new CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark on Tuesday.

“The Board of Directors are pleased to have Caitlin Miller join our team as our new CEO," said Board President Cheryl McGray. "She comes to us with impeccable qualifications and references. We look forward to working with her to grow and improve the fairpark for our community.”

Miller was in FFA at Righetti High School and earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from Cal Poly.

Before being named CEO of the fairpark, she was the demand manager at Eat Smart – formerly known as Curation Foods – out of Guadalupe, according to Rebecca Barks, spokeswoman for the fairpark.

Miller also serves as the secretary of California Women in Agriculture, Barks said.

“I have a desire to promote the further development of agriculture and foster a strong community for family and

friends to learn and grow,” Miller said.

Miller will kick off her position as CEO by joining the team in preparing for the 2022 Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair.