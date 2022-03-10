Elks Rodeo and Parade returns to Santa Maria in June

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – After two years of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Elks Rodeo and Parade is returning to Santa Maria this summer.

The 79th annual rodeo is scheduled for the first week of June, from June 2-5, according to spokeswoman Tina Tonascia.

There are currently three organizations participating with fundraisers for youth recreation programs in addition to the Annual Elks Rodeo Queen Contest.

The organizations include the returning groups of Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, St. Joseph High School, and NSBC United Way, Tonascia said.

The official rodeo Queen Kickoff and Auction fundraiser dinner will be held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on April 16.

Over $14 million has been distributed to support local youth sports and recreation programs through the annual queen contest since the rodeo's inception in 1944, Tonascia said.