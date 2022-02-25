Sheriff’s Office releases updates from officer-involved shooting at Providence Landing

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office released more updates from the investigation of the Feb. 23 officer-involved shooting at Providence Landing in Lompoc.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office said investigators identified the suspect as a 24-year-old man from Lompoc, who is still in the hospital for his bullet wound.

However, the Sheriff's Office said he was booked in absence for two misdemeanors, one for a violation of probation and the other for obstructing a peace officer.

He is being held without bail for the probation violation, and the Sheriff's Office said additional charges are pending.

The investigation shows that on Feb. 23, there were several 911 calls to report a hit-and-run car accident and that the driver of the car involved had driven away erratically.

The Sheriff's Office said the man drove along a pedestrian pathway in the Providence Landing housing area, before he came to a final stop in the 3800 block of Celestial Way after crashing into a residential fence.

The driver then fled the area on foot, according to police.

The investigation explains that deputies spoke with witnesses to gather a description of the man, and later made contact with someone who matched the description near a recreation center in the 600 block of Mercury Ave.

The Sheriff's Office said that the 24-year-old did not comply with the deputies's verbal commands, and then he made a sudden movement that prompted the deputies to fire rounds from their service weapons.

One of the gunshots hit the 24-year-old near his shoulder, and he was then transported to an area hospital by ambulance, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Neither of the deputies were injured.

The Sheriff's Office said that it placed the deputies on paid administrative leave due to policy.

Detectives said they encourage any additional victims of a hit-and-run or witnesses of any portion of this incident to contact them at 805-681-4150.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators are also interested in any home surveillance footage that may have taped portions of this incident.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may provide information by calling the tip line at 805-681-4171, or online at SBSheriff.org.