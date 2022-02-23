Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office handling officer-involved shooting in Vandenberg Village

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was responding to an officer-involved shooting in the Vandenberg Village area just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at the 600 block of Mercury/Providence Landing in the Vandenberg Village area, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The original call was about a reckless driver involved in multiple traffic collisions, she added.

It was unconfirmed who fired shots or the status of the parties involved.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, and deputies did not require medical care on scene, according to Zick.

The Sheriff's Office requested a shelter-in-place for the area at 2:25 p.m., and advised residents to remain clear of the area until further notice.

A lockdown at Maple High School was lifted just before 2:40 p.m., Zick said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted just after 3:20 p.m.

