Northern Branch Jail starts to see a decline in cases after January’s COVID-19 outbreak

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported a decline in COVID-19 cases following the outbreak in late January at the Northern Branch Jail.

As of Saturday, there are currently five COVID-19 positive inmates in NBJ -- six less than what was seen in the last report from the Sheriff's Office on January 28th.

The Sheriff's Office said there have been no additional COVID-19 cases detected in the inmate population at the jail.

Spokesperson Raquel Zick said five NBJ inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 in late January have since been cleared, and one positive inmate was transferred to the Main Jail.

"Custody staff are working with our Wellpath healthcare partners to monitor and care for the five remaining COVID-19 positive inmates," Zick said in Saturday's statement. "They are rehoused and isolated in a separate housing area."

