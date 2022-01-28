Main Jail and Northern Branch Jail report more COVID-19 cases from recent outbreaks

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that three more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Main Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said the three new cases are related to the COVID-19 outbreak that started in December 2021.

In total, the jail has seen 252 cases from this recent outbreak -- 211 have recovered, four have been released, and 37 are active cases in the Main Jail.

As for the Northern Branch Jail, the Sheriff's Office reported that five additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The newly populated Norther Branch Jail experienced the beginning of this out break on Thursday.

There are now 11 active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Branch Jail.

