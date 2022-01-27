COVID-19 outbreak in newly populated Northern Branch Jail

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported six inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the recently populated Northern Branch Jail.

All of the six inmates with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Sheriff's Office transferred 244 inmates from the Main Jail to the Northern Branch Jail to help the spread of COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office said all 244 inmates and transporting staff tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the transfer.

After arriving to the Northern Branch Jail, the inmates were quarantined and tested daily.

The Sheriff's Office said it was during this surveillance testing that the six inmates tested positive.

The COVID-19 positive inmates have since been rehoused.

For more information, click here.