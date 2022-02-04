Righetti High School moves forward with alleged staff misconduct investigation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said it is moving forward with an investigation on alleged misconduct between two staff members at Ernest Righetti High School.

SMJUHSD officials said the investigation is moving forward with the guidance of its legal counsel.

The district said its also been in communication with law enforcement, such as the School Resource Officer.

"The Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy serves the Righetti High School Administrators as a liaison for law enforcement related questions and issues," said Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. "We do not have a criminal investigation underway related to their administrative investigation and are serving in our continual role as a partner in ensuring a safe school environment."

"We are unable to share any details, as this is a personnel matter," said SMJUHSD spokesperson Kenny Klein. "Thank you for your understanding, and be assured that our priority is the safety, security and well-being of our students."