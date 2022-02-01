Righetti High School investigates alleged misconduct among staff

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said it is investigating a report of alleged misconduct between two staff members at Ernest Righetti High School.

The incident reportedly occurred at the high school on Monday evening, according to SMJUHSD spokesman Kenny Klein.

The involved employees have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, he added.

No further information was immediately available because "this is a confidential personnel matter," Klein said.