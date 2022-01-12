Landmark Lompoc motel gets new lease on life

LOMPOC, Calif. – A landmark motel in the Lompoc Valley is getting a facelift and a new lease on life.

Renovation work is underway on the new Village Inn Lompoc just off Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

The motel was built during the 1960s construction boom in the Lompoc Valley.

In recent years, the motel fell into disrepair and neglect.

The new, completely-restored property will have more than 60 rooms with fine dining, a bar and venues for meetings and private parties.

David Mercer is one of the new owners of the motel. He said they immediately saw the potential in the property.

"At one point, Wally and I stopped in and they had the old picture of the way it looked like back in the '60s, and we just fell in love with the place at that point and said, 'we've got to make it look like that again,'" Mercer said.

The new owners hope to tap into the growing wine tourism industry.

A grand opening is planned for this summer.