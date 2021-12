SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is offering free sand to the community at various sites in preparation for the rain.

Residents can take up to 25 sandbags free of charge.

The sandbags are not filled and are to be used for flooding due to rain only.

Bags can be obtained at the Santa Maria Control Shop.

Locations include Farm Supply, Smith Pipe and Supply and Pacific Soil Stabilization in Santa Maria.