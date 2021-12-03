Local firefighting agencies stress fire safety to avoid a holiday season tragedy

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The winter holiday season is a time for get-togethers with family and friends and celebrations.

It's also a time when fire departments on the Central Coast and nationwide see a significant increase in preventable home fires.

Hundreds of people die needlessly each winter season as a result of fires involving Christmas trees, candles and unattended cooking.

Here are some simple precautionary steps can help everyone enjoy the lights and festivities of the season and remain safe while doing including:

Test your smoke alarms.

Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

Place Christmas trees at least 3 ft. from fireplaces, furnaces or any other heat source including floor heaters.

Water live Christmas trees on a regular basis (trees should have fresh green needles) and dispose of them safely within 4 weeks of placing them.

Keep lit cancles away from decorations and other things that can burn.

Use lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

Replace any string lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Connect no more than three strands of mini light sets and a maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs.

Use clips, not nails to hang lights so the cords do not get damages.

Blow out lit candles when leaving the room or going to bed.

Turn off all string lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Do not burn Christmas tree brances or wrapping paper in fireplaces.

Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop.

