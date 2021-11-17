Santa Maria Planning Commission continues Hi-Way Drive in Theater’s rezoning discussion

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The Santa Maria Planning Commission resumes its discussion Wednesday night, whether to approve the Hi-Way Drive-In Theater’s rezoning, and plan to build affordable housing where the drive-in theater currently stands.

Last month, the commission postponed the decision.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, People's Self Help Housing will ask the planning commission to change the zoning so homes can be built on the 8.89-acre site.

Right now, the area is only allowed to have commercial use.

The land is currently on sale for $3.3 million dollars, according to Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services' website.

A decision could be made at the meeting.



The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

