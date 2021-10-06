Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 7:05 pm

Santa Maria Planning Commission to consider zone change and property use for drive-in theater land

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Planning Commission will decide whether homes can be built where the Hi-Way Drive In Theater currently is.

People's Self Help housing will ask the planning commission to change the zoning so homes can be built on the 8.89-acre site.

Right now, the area is only allowed to have commercial use.

Currently, the drive-in is on the market for over $3.3 million.

We spoke to the realtor tonight and they told us the property is in escrow.

If it is approved, developers would be allowed to replace the drive in with homes.

The meeting begins at 6:30 tonight at City Hall.

We will bring you the results tonight at 11.

Community / Lifestyle
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content