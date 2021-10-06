Santa Maria Planning Commission to consider zone change and property use for drive-in theater land

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Planning Commission will decide whether homes can be built where the Hi-Way Drive In Theater currently is.

People's Self Help housing will ask the planning commission to change the zoning so homes can be built on the 8.89-acre site.

Right now, the area is only allowed to have commercial use.

Currently, the drive-in is on the market for over $3.3 million.

We spoke to the realtor tonight and they told us the property is in escrow.

If it is approved, developers would be allowed to replace the drive in with homes.

The meeting begins at 6:30 tonight at City Hall.

We will bring you the results tonight at 11.