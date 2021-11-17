2 teens arrested for deadly Lompoc shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two teens have been arrested in connection to an October shooting in Lompoc that left a man dead.

The shooting, which happened on Oct. 17 on the 500 block of North M. Street, left a 27-year-old man named Tony Villa dead.

Villa was found police suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. Another adult was found injured at the scene.

On Nov. 8, a 17-year-old was arrested in Lompoc in connection to the shooting. A week later on Nov. 16, a 16-year-old was arrested in Santa Maria.

Both were booked into the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall where they await charges for homicide, as well as charges for dissuading a witness, being members of a criminal street gang, and using a gun as part of a gang-related crime.

The shooting was only half of a busy afternoon for Lompoc police. Just hours later in that same day, police responded to a second shooting that happened less than a half-mile away on W. Maple Avenue. Police were still processing the original shooting scene at the time.

That shooting left 20-year-old Juan Duarte dead. Lompoc police have not announced arrests in connection to his death.

Police say both shootings are gang-related.