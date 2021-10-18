Lompoc Police say both deadly shootings are gang-related

LOMPOC, Calif.– Lompoc Police are investigating two separate gang-related deadly shootings.

Officers are calling a series of homicides in Lompoc gang-related.

The first shooting happened at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

“500 block of North M street, officers located a 27-year-old male who sustained gunshot wounds,” said Lompoc Police Sergeant Sergio Arias. “That male was later transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased”

Officers were processing that incident, then a second shooting happened just less than half a mile away on West Maple Avenue near Thompson Park, at around 2 p.m.

“Officers located two gunshot wound victims” said Sgt. Arias. “One of which- both of the subjects were transported to a local hospital. One of which died of his injuries.”

The school district is trying to help.

It's working on getting an ‘Anti-gang Task Force’ up and running.

“It is concerning that we continue to have these shootings out there that our kids can hear these shootings,” said head of ‘Anti-gang Task Force’ Brian Jamarillo. “They may not feel safe coming to school, on the route to school, on the route home.”

Police said this totals to 63 shootings and four homicides so far this year.

“We still have our special investigation unit out there, patrolling and investigating gang crime,” said Sgt. Arias. “We are also upping some of our patrols in those high-gang crime areas, to combat some of the gang violence we are seeing.”

Officers are looking into whether both Sunday shootings were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lompoc Police at (805) 736-2341.