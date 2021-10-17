2 killed, one injured in two Lompoc shootings

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is investigating two shootings that left two dead on Sunday.

Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias said one shooting happened near the 500 block of North M Street and the second near the 300 block West Maple Avenue.

Police confirmed two people were killed and one person was injured in the shootings.

While the crime scenes are less than half a mile apart, it is unclear if the shootings are related.

Lompoc police have not yet reported when these shootings occurred.

This is a developing situation. NewsChannel 12 is on the way to the scenes.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.