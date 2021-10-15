Lompoc police officers who fired on barricaded suspect identified

LOMPOC, Calif. – Three officers who shot and killed a barricaded man last Saturday have been identified by the police department.

According to Lompoc police, the three officers are Mauricio Calderon, a 12-year-veteran of the department, Gabriel Molina, a three-year veteran of the force, and Rudy Mendoza a two-year veteran with LPD.

The three officers shot and killed Travis Daniel Carlon, 32, of Lompoc on Saturday after he allegedly came to the door and pointed a gun at the three officers while he was barricaded inside a home.

Police responded to the area for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When police arrived, Carlon barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender, police said. Residents nearby were told to stay indoors while police surrounded the home.

Carlon died at the scene. The three officers were uninjured.

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure for most police shootings.