Man shot, killed by Lompoc police identified

Crime & Courts

LOMPOC, Calif. – A man who was shot and killed by Lompoc police officers as he barricaded himself inside a home has been identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Travis Daniel Carlon, 32, of Lompoc.

Carlon was shot and killed Saturday by Lompoc police officers as he barricaded himself inside a home after officers responded for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to LPD, Carlon approached the door and pointed a handgun at three officers. The officers opened fire and Carlon was fatally wounded. The officers were uninjured.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation. It is common procedure for outside law enforcement agencies to investigate police shootings at neighboring departments. The Lompoc Police Department is handling the criminal investigation for the original assault call.

The officers who fired on Carlon have yet to be identified.

This is the second officer-involved shooting of 2021 in Lompoc, police said.