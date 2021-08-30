Santa Maria hosting blood drive in partnership with Vitalant

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Another chance to make a difference in the life of someone you know or don't know is coming to Santa Maria on Tuesday.

The city will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with local blood supplier Vitalant.

The mobile blood donation bus will be parked on McClelland Street between the Abel Maldonado Youth Center swimming pool and the Santa Maria Bowling Club.

"It could be a newborn, it could be somebody who just had an accident, we've heard a lot of good success stories over the years. The city has been fortunate to have over 1,200 pints of blood at these drives in the last decade, and we want to keep it going," said Santa Maria spokesman Mark Van De Kamp.

Blood donations will be accepted from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday near City Hall in Downtown Santa Maria.