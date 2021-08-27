Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Awards Gala

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif - One of the biggest events of the year in the Santa Maria Valley business community will be held Friday night at the Allan Hancock College Santa Maria campus.

The annual Awards Gala event honors outstanding Chamber members in the community, including Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Tourism Partner of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Robert P. Hatch Citizens of the Year, Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award, Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year.

There will also be recognition of new members to the SMV Chamber Board and outgoing Board members.

Due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, the event will be held outdoors on the campus at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria with some restrictions.

The Awards Gala program begins at 7:00 p.m.

Information about the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala can be found online or by calling 805-925-2403.