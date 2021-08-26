Allan Hancock College students show up in large numbers for COVID-19 vaccination gift cards

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Hundreds of students at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria waited in line for hours starting early this morning for a $250 gift card, as part of a COVID-19 Student Vaccination Incentive Program.

To receive the $250 Visa gift card, students must provide proof of full vaccination and a photo ID at the college's cashier's office.

The gift cards are available to both credit and noncredit students.

Funding for the Visa gift card program is coming from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed into law last year in response to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

"It is very encouraging to see that thousands of our students are fully vaccinated and committed to ensuring the health and safety of our campus this fall," said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., "we continue to urge students to get fully vaccinated and take advantage of this incentive program."

The Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees voted unanimously at its regular meeting on Aug. 10 to require full COVID-19 vaccinations of all students, faculty and staff by Oct. 1.

AHC is also hosting a walk-up vaccination clinic on Friday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m that's open to students and the public, and will be located in the Santa Maria campus courtyard between the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium and bldg. M.

The college plans to offer more gift cards and vaccination clinics during the fall semester.

Dates and locations will be listed on the college's website by clicking here.