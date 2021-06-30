Man killed in rollover crash near Los Alamos identified

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - A man who died in a rollover crash near Los Alamos Sunday morning has been identified.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Moises Diaz Cervantes of Los Alamos died after his vehicle left the highway and rolled into a vineyard.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. just north of Alisos Canyon Road. Cervantes was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours Sunday morning. The crash remains under investigation.