Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 11:25 am

Man killed in rollover crash off HWY 101 just south of Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - A man was killed in a rollover crash just south of Los Alamos off the northbound lanes of Highway 101 early Sunday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire and a CalStar helicopter responded to reports of the single-vehicle rollover around 12:53 a.m. just north of Alisos Canyon Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews reported a single vehicle had rolled off the freeway and into a nearby vineyard. The driver, a man, was ejected from the car.

Santa Barbara County paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he ultimately passed away from his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.

Santa Barbara - South County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content