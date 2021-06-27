Man killed in rollover crash off HWY 101 just south of Los Alamos

Traffic

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - A man was killed in a rollover crash just south of Los Alamos off the northbound lanes of Highway 101 early Sunday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire and a CalStar helicopter responded to reports of the single-vehicle rollover around 12:53 a.m. just north of Alisos Canyon Road.

Vehicle Accident, Hwy 101 Northbound JNO Alisos Canyon, Los Alamos. SBC responded 2 engines and a BC as well as CalStar and AMR for a single vehicle rollover with ejection. Single occ. (male) ejected and declared dead on scene. Call Newsline. Call Time 1253 AM — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) June 27, 2021

Upon arriving at the scene, crews reported a single vehicle had rolled off the freeway and into a nearby vineyard. The driver, a man, was ejected from the car.

Santa Barbara County paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he ultimately passed away from his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.