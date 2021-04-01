Santa Maria library welcomes back visitors

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria library is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the start of the pandemic one year ago. Up to 50 patrons are allowed inside at one time.

The library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour is reserved for vulnerable populations.

No appointment is needed, but there is a 20-minute time limit.

"Within that 20 minute visit they can choose to use the computer, browse the collection, pick up items that they've placed on hold, or any combination of those," said Librarian Dawn Jackson.

The library is also offering grab-and-go services.

The library has installed permanent germ guards. Face coverings are required for anyone over the age of two.

More information is available on the city's website.