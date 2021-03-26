Santa Maria Public Library reopens for limited grab-and-go service

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After a year of being closed due to the pandemic, the City of Santa Maria Public Library is finally reopening for limited grab-and-go services starting Thursday, April 1.

Grab-and-go will be offered at the main library location on 421 South McClelland Street Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first opening hour of each day will be reserved for guests who are at high risk for COVID-19 such as senior citizens. Please note that parking at the Civic Center may be limited for a few days due to a nearly completed construction project.

Face coverings and physical distancing will be required as well as limited visit lengths and capacity.

Computers and printers will be available for a maximum 20 minutes per guest each day. Anyone who is in need of a service that will take longer should call ahead. Passport services are also available by appointment.

The library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines, and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service and veterans’ resources are available at the library's website. You can also apply for a library card online.

For more information on safety protocols, visit the library's website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.