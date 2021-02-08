One injured in Santa Maria crash

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after they were trapped in a vehicle that crashed in Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, the crash happened at the intersection of W. Stowell and S. Blosser roads.

One of the occupants of the involved car was trapped and needed extrication by Santa Maria fire crews. They were eventually freed from the wrecked remains and transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unclear at this time.

Santa Maria police provided traffic control while fire crews worked to rescue the person.