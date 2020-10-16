Attempted bank robber arrested in Guadalupe linked to credit union robbery in Lompoc

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

GUADALUPE, Calif. - A man who was arrested Thursday night after police say he attempted to rob a bank in Guadalupe is now the suspect in a successful bank robbery in Lompoc.

Police arrested the 19-year-old man Thursday evening after he allegedly slipped a bank teller a note demanding money. He then fled the scene without receiving any cash.

Witnesses provided a description of the man and his vehicle and a search began. The man was eventually arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the gates of Vandenberg Air Force Base. The man ran on foot but was apprehended by law enforcement.

He was arrested and faces charges for driving a stolen vehicle and evading police.

After his arrest, the man was linked to a successful robbery that took place just days earlier at a Lompoc credit union.

It happened Tuesday at Coasthills Credit Union on the 1300 block of North H Street. Similarly, a man slipped a teller a note and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A description of the bank robber was provided to police and a license plate was shared with neighboring law enforcement.

Following the man's arrest on Thursday, the man was arrested again for robbery by the Lompoc Police Department.