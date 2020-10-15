Guadalupe police arrest man after attempted bank robbery

Crime

GUADALUPE, Calif. -- Guadalupe police arrested a suspect following an attempted bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Guadalupe officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery at the Mechanics Bank on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street.

When police arrived, the suspect had reporetdly fled the scene.

After investigating, officers determined a man had entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller was reportedly shocked and confused. The man then took back his demand note and left the scene.

Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and were able to obtain a description of the suspect and his vehicle. That information was then shared with surrounding law enforcement personnel.

Later that day, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy spotted the suspect vehicle traveling south on Highway 1.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and a police pursuit began.

Officers said the suspect was finally apprehended at the gates to the Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Police said it is unclear if this incident or suspect is connected to a robbery at a Lompoc bank that took place earlier this week.

The suspect is being transported to Lompoc for further questioning.

This investigation is ongoing.