Santa Maria Elks Rodeo officially canceled

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 2020 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo has been canceled.

The decision was announced Friday morning at the Elks Unocal Event Center.

The highly-anticipated rodeo was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rodeo was originally set to kick off on May 28, but was later postponed to Sept. 24.

Other popular events like the Elks Rodeo Parade and Queens Campaign were also postponed.

In June, the Santa Maria Elks announced the Rodeo Queen candidates with hopes that the parade and rodeo would still be able to take place. Organizers say the Queen Contest will still be held and will kickoff with a virtual campaign on Aug. 15.

The annual rodeo and the associated events usually provide a big economic injection to the City of Santa Maria.

The Elks Rodeo and Parade is the latest major event to be postponed or outright canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara has been modified with major changes and cancellations to popular events. Earlier on Friday, Cal Poly announced their fall football season was postponed.