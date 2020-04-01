Santa Maria Elks Rodeo postponed, new dates announced

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Another central coast tradition has hit the breaks amid the Coronavirus Pandemic and national social distancing guidelines.

The Santa Maria elks Rodeo and Parade has been postponed. The annual event normally takes place in late May and early June, but has now been pushed back to September 24-27.

According to a statement, all rodeo-related events will be rescheduled moving forward, including the Queen Contest Campaign. The Elks Rodeo Parade will take place on Saturday, September 26 at 9 a.m.

This will be the 77th Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade.