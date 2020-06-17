Santa Maria Elks announce Rodeo Queen candidates

Events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Elks have announced the Queen candidates for the upcoming 77th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade.

Five candidates, who will each represent a local non-profit organization, will compete for the coveted crown that will be announced on Friday, Sept. 25.

The Rodeo was originally scheduled for May 28-31, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is now scheduled for Sept. 24-27.

The five candidates are: Isabelle Gamino (Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe), Faith DeBrum (VTC Enterprises), Anna Kuykendall (St. Joseph High School), Sabrina Dana (NSBC United Way), and Alexandra Lund (SAVE Five Cities Performing Arts).

Over the next several weeks, the candidates will begin preparing for their upcoming fundraising campaigns.

Those campaigns will officially kickoff at the Annual Elks Rodeo Queen Kickoff scheduled for Saturday, August 15th.

Last year, the four Queen candidates raised just under $800,000, which established a new one year record.

Since it was created, the Elks Rodeo Queen Contest has raised more than $13,000,000.

For more information on the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, visit elksrec.com.