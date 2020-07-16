Lompoc Police Department receives discounted patrol cars

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - A show of community support Thursday morning for local law enforcement in Lompoc.

It comes amid tough financial times for the city of Lompoc.

The Lompoc Police Department took delivery of four new patrol cars that were sold at a sharp discount by the owner of Sunset Auto Center in Lompoc, George Bedford and his wife Cheryl.

"We're all of the age where you actually did support your local police. So this is just an extension of who we are. We're thankful that we were able to get a contract with the city to provide them with four great vehicles," Bedford said.

The new police vehicles had to be modified and equipped to bring them up to law enforcement standards.

Lompoc PD says the new vehicles are badly needed to replace an aging fleet of patrol cars in the department.

Chief Joe Mariani says his cash-strapped department could not have gotten the new vehicles without the discount from Sunset Auto Center.

"Most of our equipment is very dated, been worn beyond its expected lifespan, and so for us to get four new vehicles is a very, very big thing for us," Mariani said.

The chief says it's a wonderful and remarkable display of community spirit amid these difficult times.

The new patrol cars are now out on the street and in service.