Hobby Lobby opens in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Hobby Lobby is now open in Santa Maria.

The long-awaited arts and crafts store opened in the old Toys R Us building on 1411 S. Bradley Rd.

The 45,000 square-foot store is the retail chain's 54th location in California.

“The success of our stores in California is a good indicator that Santa Maria shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” said Kelly Black, Hobby Lobby's Director of Advertising.

The retail chain is based in Oklahoma and has more than 900 locations across the country.

The craft store will be setting up shop in an area left mostly vacant since Costco moved to its new location. Renovations of the old Toys R Us have been taking place since last winter.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.