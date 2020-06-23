Lompoc trash pickup resumes after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc says trash and recycling pickup services have resumed after a city sanitation worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Lompoc Solid Waste Division has been cleared to resume normally scheduled service after receiving updated guidance from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Monday evening, the City said refuse services would be delayed citywide due to the employee's positive test.

On Tuesday, these services resumed as planned and city officials apologized for any confusion.

Anyone who missed their pickup because they did not put their containers out, can call the City of Lompoc Solid Waste Division to arrange pick up later this week at 805-875-8024.

Trash, recycling and green waste pickup will continue on its regular schedule unless employees are forced to quarantine due to more positive test results. Additional safety precautions have been taken, the city said.

For the latest information related to refuse pickup, visit the City of Lompoc's website. Service changes and other information will be posted to the solid waste department's Instagram account.