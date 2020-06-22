Lompoc trash, recycle, green waste pickup to be delayed after sanitation worker tested positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc reported that trash, recycling and green waste pickup will be delayed citywide due to a Lompoc Sanitation Division worker recently testing positive for COVID-19.

The City said, in order to protect the community and the rest of city staff, all Lompoc sanitation drivers will be tested for COVID-19 before they can return to work.

Once results are received, any workers who tested positive for the virus will be required to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

The City said that refuse truck pickup is automated, so it is highly unlikely that a sanitation driver with the virus came into contact with any residents' cans.

However, the City is encouraging residents to periodically disinfect their trash, recycle and green waste cans throughout the duration of the pandemic.

City staff said they appreciate the community's patience during this delay.