Police arrest suspect in armed robbery in Lompoc

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Police arrested one man in an armed robbery on Monday.

Police arrested John Mario Fuegos, 49, for robbery.

On Monday at around 6:18 p.m., officers responded to the back of Kim Jiffy Mart on North H Street to a report of a robbery.

Officers made contact with the victim. The victim said that a man used a knife to threaten her and took her belongings.

Officers searched the surrounding area and was able to locate the suspect.

Officers identified the suspect as Fuegos.

After a foot pursuit, officers were able to detain Fuegos.

Further investigation found evidence that linked Fuegos to the robbery.

Lompoc Police encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Detective Bureau at the Lompoc Police Department.