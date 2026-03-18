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Santa Barbara - South County

Financial Help Available for First Time Home Buyers in Santa Barbara

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today at 10:29 am
Published 4:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - American Riviera Bank has opened a new round of down payment assistance with support from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

The program focuses on middle-income, first-time buyers navigating Santa Barbara’s tight and expensive housing market.

Qualified applicants could receive grants that make homeownership more attainable in an area where median home prices remain well above the state average.

Officials remind buyers that funds are limited and tend to run out quickly once applications open.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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