“Prom”ising Inclusivity: Large Scale Prom Dances with Disabilities

VENTURA, Calif.—Over 400 students, close to 1500 volunteers, and months of preparation culminated in one unforgettable night… fittingly named “A Night To Remember.”

“It's just one night of your of your entire year. You can make that person feel so special, something they remember for the rest of that year or the rest of their life,” said college student Haiden Ricketson.

The annual event is designed specifically for students with special needs—offering everything from free formal wear and professional styling to limo rides and a full night of dancing.

Organizers say the goal is to make every guest feel like a rock star and create a tradition for a community that’s often overlooked.



“It's not always been simple or easy for the families or them. They may have felt overlooked or under celebrated, but not tonight. Tonight they are the star of the show,” said Mission Church Lead Pastor Mike Hickerson.

Each student is paired with a local volunteer host, ensuring everyone has a partner on the dance floor.

“I'm excited to meet my guests. Because I get to see them smile, and I get to get to know them and get to see them have fun and just enjoy themselves freely and just be themselves 100%,” said high school junior Zayda Saleh.

“We can give back and not have to focus on ourselves. And we can drop the cool factor a little bit and just be present to somebody else's needs for the evening,” said Mission Church Lead Pastor Mike Hickerson.

Before hitting the dance floor, guests arrived on the red carpet where they were greeted by hundreds of paparazzi.

“You really see how many good people there are in the world and how many people will show up for an event like this and, like, really participate in it,” said High School Senior Madelyn Pierce.