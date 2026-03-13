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Santa Barbara - South County

Young Artists Take the Spotlight in Santa Barbara

KEYT
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today at 9:19 am
Published 1:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Hundreds of young creators are about to see their imagination on display.

More than 250 pieces of artwork by local elementary school students will be featured in a public show at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara starting Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit includes colorful paintings, drawings, and mixed-media projects created in classrooms across the community.

Families and visitors will get a chance to experience the creativity and talent of some very young artists.

The show is free and open to the public.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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