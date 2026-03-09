Skip to Content
Two Dos Pueblos Students Win Big in National ‘Lights, Camera, Save!’ Banking Competition

Two students from Dos Pueblos High have won a financial literacy video contest
American Bankers Assn.
Two students from Dos Pueblos High have won a financial literacy video contest
Published 11:26 am

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - The American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation says the winners of the Lights, Camera, Save! teen video contest have come from the same high school and it is in Goleta.

This is a nationwide competition that encourages teens ages 13–18 to create a 30-second or less video educating their peers on the importance of smart money management.

The winners are from Dos Pueblos High.

The first-place winner is Adam Costa, representing Montecito Bank & Trust in Santa Barbara, California, for his video “It All Adds Up!”  That comes with a $10,000 grand prize. Costa’s video was selected from a record number of entries after two rounds of national judging, including public voting on ABA’s Instagram page.

The second place winner is Ethan Gardiner, representing American Riviera Bank in Santa Barbara, for his video, “Climbing the College Mountain," that earned him a $5,000 prize. Both are being honored on their campus.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

