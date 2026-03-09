Pups Cruise The Santa Barbara Harbor to Help Assist the Visually Impaired

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Some four-legged friends have now been given a chance to experience a boat trip as part of their future work with Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The Saturday morning ride was on board the Lil' Toot and Celebration Cruises at the Santa Barbara harbor.

Six dogs, a mix of retrievers and labradors, were in training to get them comfortable with the movement of the ocean – not just in the harbor, but a short distance out where there's a light swell.

It's part of the work with guide dogs for the blind to give them locations they may go to when they are paired up with their new owner.

Vicki Lyons Wait with Guide Dogs for the Blind was on board with her pup and with other inquisitive dogs and their owners.

"We want to socialize them in all ways possible. So we want to take them on a boat, we want to take them golfing, we want to take them to the bowling alley, to the movies, and all those things so that when the person has the dog, the dog is ready to go."

She says the dogs want to be helpful. "These dogs are bred to be working dogs and they just want to be with us and they want to please."

The dogs were on a one-hour cruise and part of it included a stop by the near shore buoy off of Stearns Wharf where they got a close up look at some sea lions. Some of the dogs got up on the seats and seemed very interested.

The dogs enjoyed the trip and passed their test with wagging tails on and off the Lil' Toot.

After about 13 to 15 months of training they are ready to be paired up with a visually impaired owner.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.