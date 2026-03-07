Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Voting Begins on Summer Solstice Festival Poster

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - We now have the first look of what the Summer Solstice poster could look like for the upcoming annual celebration in June.

Last night, at a special event in downtown Santa Barbara, the poster art from a recent contest, was on display.
It was part of the First Thursday event throughout downtown. This Solstice gathering was in the office of the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association.
Those attending were able to cast a vote for their favorite art piece that fit this year's theme, "Wave."
Starting today, you can also vote on line.
A winner will be selected later on this month, by the Solstice board.
This year the 52nd Summer Solstice celebration will be June 19th through 21st with the colorful parade set for noon on June 20th on Santa Barbara Street.

John Palminteri

