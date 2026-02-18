Search is on for one or two people connected to stabbing at Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Police are searching for one to two people connected to a stabbing on Santa Barbara City College's campus Wednesday.

The suspects are described as wearing black hoodies and last seen heading towards West Cliff Campus and anyone who sees them is encouraged to call 911 explained a campus alert from Santa Barbara City College.

The stabbing took place at the Earth and Biological Sciences Building around 5:02 p.m. noted the campus alert.

The image below shows the location of the Earth and Biological Sciences Building as well as the West Cliff Campus.

Santa Barbara Police Department is conducting a search of the surrounding area and directing traffic away from campus noted Santa Barbara City College.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.