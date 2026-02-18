Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Search is on for one or two people connected to stabbing at Santa Barbara City College

KEYT
By
today at 5:44 pm
Published 5:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Police are searching for one to two people connected to a stabbing on Santa Barbara City College's campus Wednesday.

The suspects are described as wearing black hoodies and last seen heading towards West Cliff Campus and anyone who sees them is encouraged to call 911 explained a campus alert from Santa Barbara City College.

The stabbing took place at the Earth and Biological Sciences Building around 5:02 p.m. noted the campus alert.

The image below shows the location of the Earth and Biological Sciences Building as well as the West Cliff Campus.

Santa Barbara Police Department is conducting a search of the surrounding area and directing traffic away from campus noted Santa Barbara City College.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.